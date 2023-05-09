Store says sales return to normal levels after taxpayer-supported construction completed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cultivate Hope Corner Store, which is run by a Cedar Rapids-based nonprofit called Matthew 25, said its sales returned to normal levels after a months-long construction project closed all roads around the grocery store.

Matthew 25 opened the store in April to increase access to healthy foods in the Time Check neighborhood, which it considered a food desert. The store said it saw a drop in sales of around 40% in August 2022. It’s one of many businesses, who saw a drop in sales after construction funded by the city’s penny sales tax program started near their locations.

Clint Twedt-Ball, who is the executive director for Matthew 25, said he believes the completed construction will attract more customers to the store. He said the store saw a record 600 customers last week.

”The best part about seeing that growth is that it hits our mission of getting fresh produce into the neighborhood,” Twedt-Ball said. “We see a lot of people walking in and it’s just nice to see people seeing this as their local store that there connected with, you know?”

This specific construction project is part of the program the city calls ‘Paving for Progress’. It;’s goal is to repair, maintain and reconstruct streets across Cedar Rapids. City staff said the construction outside The Cultivate Hope Corner Store creates a direct pathway into the Time Check neighborhood for people and businesses. They also said this specific construction project’s goal is to make Ellis Boulevard a viable business corridor, reduce car crashes, improve traffic flow and create the potential to create railroad quiet zones.

Twedt-Ball said the city has worked with the store on solutions for how to attract customers during construction.

