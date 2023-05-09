Pregnant woman saves toddler who fell from window in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines police say a 2-year-old boy is safe thanks to a neighbor.

At 33 weeks pregnant, Kyrie Jones, saved the child’s life when she caught him after he fell from a second-story window Monday.

Jones was walking her dog when she saw the toddler hanging out the window of a residence in the 1900 block of Merle Hay Road.

Jones, who lives next door, said the toddler had popped out the window screen.

She said she knocked on the dor and rang the doorbell to get the attention of the child’s mother, but no one answered. She then called police and went back to the window to keep an eye on the toddler.

“When I came back out, the baby was holding on the ledge, hanging. So, I stood right underneath him just in case,” Jones said through tears on Monday.

The child lost his grip and fell, but Jones caught him just before he hit the concrete.

She held the child until police arrived minutes later. The toddler’s mother did come out of the home later.

Police are investigating the incident. It’s unclear if the child’s mother will face charges.

