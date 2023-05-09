Prairie High School Senior chasing Olympic boxing dream

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prairie High School senior Ali Monaghan has been in the gym since he was a toddler with his Dad Todd who was a UFC fighter.

“I’ve been in the gym since I was crawling I started out with mixed martial arts, Taekwondo because that’s what my dad started off with. You can compete in boxing when you’re eight you can’t compete in MMA until you’re 18, so I ended up falling in love with boxing” said Ali.

Ali trains twice a day at Riot Gym in Cedar Rapids with Los Promos boxing club. “You have to be really dedicated,” said Ali.

Monaghan has won six national titles and qualified for the Golden Gloves nationals this week in Philadelphia.

The national Golden Gloves is the first step for Monaghan to achieve his childhood dream. “One of my main goals since I was in fifth grade, is to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. I want to become a pro and I want to make a legacy out of boxing. I want to always be known to be great, achieve greatness” said Ali.

