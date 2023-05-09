Show You Care
Poll: Americans have low confidence in Biden, Powell, Yellen on economy

A new ABC News Washington Post poll shows president Biden may face an uphill battle in the 2024 election.
By CNN
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - A new poll found Americans aren’t confident its leaders can lead the economy in the right direction.

According to a new Gallup survey, nearly half of Americans have almost no confidence in President Joe Biden’s ability to do, or recommend, the right thing for the economy.

Just 35 percent of people have a “great deal” or “fair amount” of confidence in him.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doesn’t fare any better. Only 36 percent of Americans have confidence in him on the economy, with 28 percent saying they have almost no confidence.

And when it comes to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, just 37 percent have a “great deal” or “fair amount” of confidence in her.

This comes as the U.S. heads toward a looming debt ceiling crisis in addition to two years of high inflation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

