Operation Quickfind: 14-year-old Addison Redlinger

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding missing 14-year-old Addison...
The Linn County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding missing 14-year-old Addison Redlinger.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODDVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old.

The sheriff’s office said 14-year-old Addison Redlinger was last seen at noon on Monday in the 3700 block of Toddville Road.

Redlinger is described as a 5′6″ white, female, weighing 110 pounds. She has light brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black bleached top and black shorts.

Police said she has depression and scratches down her legs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 319-892-6100.

