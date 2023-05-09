Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Next Eastern Iowa Honor Flight set for May 24

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight on Tuesday announced its next flight is scheduled for May 24.

The nonprofit provides veterans trips to visit Washington, D.C. to see the monuments and memorials built in honor of their service and sacrifice.

This will mark the 47th flight, and will include 91 veterans.

“We take great pride in ensuring all veterans have, not only the opportunity to travel to Washington DC, but also receive a proper welcome home,” states Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Vice President, Lynette Voss. “Our mission is to make the day one they’ll never forget.”

Veterans will report to the Eastern Iowa Airport at 5:45 a.m. for a 7:15 a.m. departure. The group is expected to return to Cedar Rapids at 8:45 p.m., for a “Welcome Home” celebration at the airport.

For more information about the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and storms, some severe, are likely Sunday evening and night.
Severe weather threat increases Sunday evening into Sunday night
Iowa State Patrol
Multiple dead after highway accident near Columbus Junction
Waterloo police identify child killed in dog attack
Storm damage in West Liberty, iowa, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (CITY OF WEST LIBERTY)
Power restored for most after damaging storms Sunday
The formation of these clouds may be due to a variety of processes, likely due to some sinking,...
What caused these rare cloud formations in eastern Iowa Sunday evening?

Latest News

Scattered clouds are possible throughout the day.
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday morning, May 9
Waterloo police investigating after 14-year-old shot in the leg
Project Safe hosted an event Monday night at Prospect Meadows with a focus on mental health.
Project Safe hosts baseball, softball event to 'Strike out the Stigma' around mental health issues
Project Safe is put on 'Strike Out the Stigma' Monday night at Prospect Meadows in Marion.
Project Safe hosts 'Strike out the Stigma' event at Prospect Meadows in Marion