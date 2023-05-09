Next Eastern Iowa Honor Flight set for May 24

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight on Tuesday announced its next flight is scheduled for May 24.

The nonprofit provides veterans trips to visit Washington, D.C. to see the monuments and memorials built in honor of their service and sacrifice.

This will mark the 47th flight, and will include 91 veterans.

“We take great pride in ensuring all veterans have, not only the opportunity to travel to Washington DC, but also receive a proper welcome home,” states Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Vice President, Lynette Voss. “Our mission is to make the day one they’ll never forget.”

Veterans will report to the Eastern Iowa Airport at 5:45 a.m. for a 7:15 a.m. departure. The group is expected to return to Cedar Rapids at 8:45 p.m., for a “Welcome Home” celebration at the airport.

