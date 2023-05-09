Show You Care
Mild Midweek Temperatures

KCRG First Alert Forecast
By Joe Winters
Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Partly cloudy skies are expected to dominate the forecast as we move through tonight and tomorrow.

Overnight we dip into the lower 50s with highs in the upper 70s common on Wednesday.

The latest satellite and radar data
More clouds are ahead later this week as a storm system moves out of the Plains. Showers and thunderstorms reenter the weather picture on Thursday with continued chances each day through Sunday.

We'll stay dry over the next few days, but rain chances pick up as we approach the weekend.
Highs remain warm as the moisture increases through the weekend as well. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

