Mild Midweek Temperatures
Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Partly cloudy skies are expected to dominate the forecast as we move through tonight and tomorrow.
Overnight we dip into the lower 50s with highs in the upper 70s common on Wednesday.
More clouds are ahead later this week as a storm system moves out of the Plains. Showers and thunderstorms reenter the weather picture on Thursday with continued chances each day through Sunday.
Highs remain warm as the moisture increases through the weekend as well. Have a great night!
