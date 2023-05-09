Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Live Nation offering $25 tickets to multiple events during ‘Concert Week’ promotion

Live Nation offering $25 tickets during its "Concert Week."
Live Nation offering $25 tickets during its "Concert Week."(egon69 via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Live Nation’s “Concert Week” is returning this week.

The entertainment company said it is offering $25 tickets to more than 3,800 shows across the country.

“Concert Week” spans a wide variety of genres from rock and pop concerts to stand-up comedy shows.

Live Nation’s special offer runs from May 10-16.

Fans can check online to see the complete list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled concert week promotion and add tickets to their cart and proceed to checkout.

Tickets will be available starting with Verizon and Rakuten presales beginning Tuesday. The general “Concert Week” sales will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET and run through May 16 at 11:59 p.m. while supplies last.

According to Live Nation, tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 price. Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and storms, some severe, are likely Sunday evening and night.
Severe weather threat increases Sunday evening into Sunday night
Iowa State Patrol
Multiple dead after highway accident near Columbus Junction
The Linn County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding missing 14-year-old Addison...
Operation Quickfind: 14-year-old Addison Redlinger
Waterloo police identify child killed in dog attack
The formation of these clouds may be due to a variety of processes, likely due to some sinking,...
What caused these rare cloud formations in eastern Iowa Sunday evening?

Latest News

Scattered clouds are possible throughout the day.
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday morning, May 9
Triplets Penelope, Madeline and Anastasia are identical triplets.
‘Such a huge blessing’: Family celebrates life with identical triplets
Jeremy Froias was charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation...
Passenger charged with hiding camera in cruise ship restroom
FILE - Fans cheer before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and North Texas at Kinnick...
Gambling’s place in campus culture portends scandals to come
U.S. Border Patrol agents pick up a ladder that migrants carried to the border wall near the...
First 550 US active duty troops arriving at southern border