Johnson Co. hopes apprenticeship program will help lower barriers, increase employee retention

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County has launched an apprenticeship program thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county hopes the program will break down barriers in the workforce. Those selected for the positions will get the proper training, and take the right classes for a specific job without having to worry about paying for it.

“You really don’t have to have much more of a prerequisite other than just the desire to start a new profession,” said Johnson County Ambulance Service Director, Fiona Johnson. She is preparing her staff to welcome a new apprentice.

As the first department to partake in the program, Johnson County Ambulance Service wants to make sure their apprentice has a genuine interest in the job.

“What I have fallen in love with EMS is every day is a different day and you get to help people and so really that drive to want to help people would probably be one of the important necessities,” said Johnson.

Anyone who is 18 or older can apply.

Other departments in the County are also expected to participate to give other residents an opportunity to pursue a different field.

The county expects the $800,000 in federal funding to span over several years.

“The real intent was understanding that our community members have wonderful skills, so how can we lower barriers in order to really help them integrate into the workforce,” said Johnson County Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator, Paola Jaramillo Guayara.

Not only will training, equipment, and supply fees be covered by the county, but so will another vital part of employment.

“We’re able to pay our apprentice a full living wage with benefits as a full time employee with Johnson County,” said Jaramillo Guayara. “So that on the job training, they’re obviously going to get that hands-on experience, but they’re also going to see what it is like to be a county employee.”

The Johnson County Ambulance Services apprenticeship will last one year.

Organizers say it could lead to continued job opportunities in the county, helping not only that apprentice but the department as well by keeping good workers on the job.

Those looking to apply can visit the Johnson County website.

