Iowa, Illinois lawmakers go in different directions

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa legislature has passed many of the top Republican priorities of 2023.

A supermajority in the Republican Senate and a majority in the House has helped Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds pass much of her agenda.

“Our state is on a new path,” the Governor said in a statement as the Legislature ended the 2023 session.

Across the Mississippi River, in Illinois, the Democrats have a supermajority in the Senate and the House. They have advanced many parts of the Democratic governor’s agenda with little support from members of the minority party, the Republicans.

Two different states, two different agendas, two different directions.

And the contrast can easily be seen in Dubuque, Iowa and, across the Mississippi River, East Dubuque, Illinois.

Bill Hollenbeck owns Three Nails Gunsmithing in East Dubuque and feels the Illinois legislature is against him.

“It’s tough being a gunowner and/or owning a gun shop.”

Indigo Perry is active in LGBTQ rights in Dubuque and feels the same about the Iowa legislature.

“A lot of de-humanizing people, to be honest,” Perry said.

In Iowa, lawmakers passed bills without support from Democrats.

Restrictions are eased on children in the workforce, caps are now imposed on medical malpractice awards, and among the first major bills approved offers vouchers that change school funding.

Perry says it seems Republicans in the legislature are not listening to what concerns the minority.

Some of those lawmakers who are in the minority agree.

“It’s incredibly frustrating to have to push up against that,” said Democratic State Rep. Lindsay James, the Dubuque lawmaker who is the Democratic Whip in the Iowa House.

“This legislative session started out deeply polarizing and political with vouchers,” said Rep. James, referring to the Republican school funding bill signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“And then we moved on to 32 different attacks on the LGBTQ community from banning health care for transgender kids, from Iowa’s version of ‘Don’t Say Gay” bill.”

Across the river from Dubuque, the feelings sound the same but from a completely different perspective.

“We are relevant, we do have a voice and we shouldn’t be ignored,” said Illinois House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, the Republican from Savanna, Illinois who represents East Dubuque.

“It’s to the Far Left or to the far Right and disregarding the majority of the people in the middle and that’s a big problem.”

In Illinois, the Democratic Party is in control of the state legislature and the Governor’s Office. This session, it has taken up bills that frustrate Conservatives.

There’s a bill that creates racism-free schools, another that cuts funding to libraries that ban books, and a new law mandating businesses give workers five days paid leave for any reason.

But the most controversial: a ban on certain firearms and high-capacity magazines.

And that has Bill Hollenbeck deeply concerned.

“I think the Democratic side definitely got their agenda and they don’t want to cross that party line.”

He says it’s one-party rule that’s gone too far.

The criticism is heard in Illinois and Iowa.

“It seems no matter what we do, it’s like we get disregarded and swept away and it’s frustrating,” said Perry.

It’s more than politicians complaining about other politicians.

While lawmakers in the minority say the other side is unfair and is acting unilaterally, it’s people like Indigo Perry and Bill Hollenbeck who worry that the politicians aren’t representing everyone in their state.

“If you go completely left, it would be horrible, if you go completely right, it’ll be horrible,” said Hollenbeck.

“You have to have both. But they have to be, they have to somehow work together.”

And until that happens, some people like Indigo Perry who live in border communities will wonder if life might be better on the other side of the Mississippi River.

“Literally I can drive five minutes across the bridge and have more recognition of my rights and have more safety and have more security.”

