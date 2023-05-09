Iowa DCI involved in sports wagering violations investigation at Univ. of Iowa, Iowa State

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation released a statement confirming their involvement in the recent probe by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission regarding student-athletes and sports wagering violations.

NCAA rules ban collegiate athletes from wagering on NCAA sports. At least 41 current student-athletes between the University of Iowa and Iowa State University were confirmed as being involved in the investigation.

The Iowa DCI confirmed their involvement in the investigation, stating:

“The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Special Enforcement Operations Bureau serves as the primary criminal investigative and enforcement agency for gambling laws in the state of Iowa. The DCI is involved in an ongoing investigation concerning sports wagering involving individuals at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University. At this time, no criminal charges have been filed and no further information will be released. The DCI will work cooperatively with the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission concerning any potential regulatory violations.”

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission stated that they have no information at this time that suspicious wagering activity or match-fixing involving any Iowa or Iowa State sporting event occured. In a statement, they stated:

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) is aware of an ongoing investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Special Enforcement Operations Bureau (DCI) concerning sports wagering that includes individuals affiliated with the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.As the regulatory agency for gambling and wagering laws in the State of Iowa, the IRGC administers the laws and rules for gambling and wagering to ensure the integrity of licensees and their operations. Specifically, as part of the IRGC’s responsibilities to regulate sports wagering, the IRGC is always examining wagering activity utilizing information available from integrity monitoring providers, sportsbooks, other regulatory jurisdictions, sports leagues, and the public. The IRGC does not currently have any information that would call into question the integrity of any sports wagering contest or event involving the University of Iowa or Iowa State University.

