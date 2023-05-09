Dubuque School Board approves language for bond petition

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Schools are one step closer to a bond vote for the district’s middle school consolidation plan. Monday, the Dubuque School Board approved the language for the bond petition that will go before voters.

The state requires the School District to circulate a bond petition before it can even schedule a bond election. Now that the wording of the petition is approved, at least 25% of the number of voters who took part in the last election of school officials must sign the petition.

After the petition is signed it goes back to the board for approval.

The $150 million bond would fund the district's consolidation plan which would take Dubuque from three to two middle schools.

The project would also take on some of the district’s 10-year facility plan that would make upgrades throughout the district.

Board members said they will continue to talk with taxpayers about the planned projects.

“I do think it’s important that we’ve tried to infuse a lot of various ways of communicating with the residents about why we’re doing this, and we recognize that we haven’t touched everyone yet, which is why we’re going to try to figure out how to engage as many people as possible to show why we need to do this,” said Anderson Sainci, Board Member.

The District said a bond vote could take place as soon as September.

The Superintendent for Dubuque Schools said this would come at no increase to the district’s tax levy.

