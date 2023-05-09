Show You Care
Dubuque Police make multiple arrests in connection to February murder and robbery

(From Left to Right) Laniga Hannon & Jermaine Bolds)
(From Left to Right) Laniga Hannon & Jermaine Bolds)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Dubuque Police arrested three additional individuals in connection with the February shooting death of Lonnie Burns.

On February 7th, 2023, police responded to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of shots fired. They found Burns suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. First responders took him to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that there was a disturbance involving multiple people in the area when a gun became involved and shots were fired. Police say participants fled the area on foot in several directions following the incident.

Dubuque officials charged 25-year-old Aaron Johnson with First Degree Murder back in February.

Now, officials have charged three more individuals in connection to Burns’ robbery and murder. They are:

  • 30-year-old Jermaine D. Bolds
  • 16-year-old Tiarha D. Godwin
  • 18-year-old Laniga G. Hannon

All have been charged with 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Robbery.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are still possible.

