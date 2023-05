DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque high school student got a perfect score on his ACT.

Charlie Driscoll, a Junior at Dubuque Hempstead, got a perfect 36 on the test.

Only about three thousand kids get a perfect score each year out of about 1.3 million. That’s about a fourth of one percent.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.