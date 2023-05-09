Coralville marina damaged from Sunday’s storms

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A covered dock at the Coralville Lake Marina was completely flipped over from last night’s storms.

The sales manager tells TV9 he believes the roof caught the wind like a sail and flipped over, taking around a dozen boats with it. The Marina crew spent Monday afternoon towing boats in to assess the damage and store them for their owners.

Workers say the damage is comparable to what was seen after the 2020 Derecho.

After bringing in the boats, crews will use heavy equipment and cranes to move the dock itself.

