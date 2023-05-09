Show You Care
Coralville marina damaged from Sunday’s storms

Workers say the damage is comparable to what was seen after the 2020 Derecho.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A covered dock at the Coralville Lake Marina was completely flipped over from last night’s storms.

The sales manager tells TV9 he believes the roof caught the wind like a sail and flipped over, taking around a dozen boats with it. The Marina crew spent Monday afternoon towing boats in to assess the damage and store them for their owners.

After bringing in the boats, crews will use heavy equipment and cranes to move the dock itself.

