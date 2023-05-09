Cedar Rapids man guilty on all charges connected to Jan. 6th riot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A federal jury found Leo Kelly guilty on all seven charges for his involvement in the riots in the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

Kelly says he followed a crowd into the U-S Senate Chamber on January 6th where he said he remained for 30 minutes to an hour. He said he was caught up in the moment but wasn’t armed and didn’t vandalize anything.

The most serious of Kelly’s charges is obstruction of an official proceeding -- a felony that carries up to 20 years in prison.

Kelly was released until his sentencing on August 18th.

Seven other Iowans have been convicted or pleaded guilty in the January 6th attack.

