Cedar Falls firefighters contain garage fire before it spreads throughout home

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fire crews were able to contain a fire to the basement of a Cedar Falls home after it started in an attached garage on Monday night.

Crews responded to reports of the fire in the 1600 block of College Street at around 11:17 p.m.

Firefighters said the fire in the garage was extending into the living area when they arrived. They quickly worked to knock down the fire, containing it to the basement area.

No one was hurt. Officials did not report what caused the fire.

