What caused these rare cloud formations in eastern Iowa Sunday evening?

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As storms moved out of eastern Iowa on Sunday evening, some unusual cloud formations developed on the clouds that were left over.

Mammatus clouds are the billowy clouds that can sometimes form on the underside of a thunderstorm’s anvil cloud, or the flat, high-level clouds that spread outward from strong storms high in the atmosphere. These clouds resemble pillows or pouches, and can appear quite dramatic in the sunset light.

The formation of these clouds may be due to a variety of processes, likely due to some sinking, cooler air underneath the anvil. Turbulent air flows are also associated with them, which may play a factor, too. Overall, they’re quite unique since other clouds form upward, not downward.

When associated with cumulonimbus clouds, they can often indicate strong storms. However, they can also take place with other types of clouds, too, even when the weather is fairly calm.

