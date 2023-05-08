Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Waterloo police identify child killed in dog attack

Police say a dog attack has left a child dead and a woman seriously injured in Iowa. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the child who died after being attacked by a dog at a home in Waterloo on Thursday.

Nine-month-old Navy Smith died in the attack, and a 49-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for severe injuries.

It happened at about 7:22 a.m. in the 1200 block of Scott Avenue.

The dog is described as a 9-year-old male boxer/hound mix.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and storms, some severe, are likely Sunday evening and night.
Severe weather threat increases Sunday evening into Sunday night
Ambulance
Woman struck by lightning in southwest Cedar Rapids
Storm damage in West Liberty, iowa, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (CITY OF WEST LIBERTY)
Power restored for most after damaging storms Sunday
Another round of strong to severe storms on Sunday
Another round of strong to severe storms on Sunday
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Severe weather risk returns on Sunday

Latest News

Iowa City man charged with assault after allegedly punching someone leading prayer at Mosque
A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in prostitution in Fort Atkinson earlier this...
Fort Atkinson man arrested, charged with prositution
Blue Buffalo.
General Mills to close Independence Blue Buffalo manufacturing plant
An Iowan is helping educate businesses and organizations on how to better include members of...
Iowa business works to inspire inclusion of deaf community