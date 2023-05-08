Waterloo police identify child killed in dog attack

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the child who died after being attacked by a dog at a home in Waterloo on Thursday.

Nine-month-old Navy Smith died in the attack, and a 49-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for severe injuries.

It happened at about 7:22 a.m. in the 1200 block of Scott Avenue.

The dog is described as a 9-year-old male boxer/hound mix.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

