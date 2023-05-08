A warm May week is ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weather over the rest of the week is warm but relatively quiet.

Skies will be generally partly cloudy for the rest of the day today, though there could be an isolated shower or rumble of thunder late his afternoon or evening. If they are able to form, these will be more isolated and less widespread than the rain we’ve had over the last 24 hours and they’ll be fairly short-lived, dying out as we lose the heating of the day by 10 o’clock or so this evening.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out late Monday afternoon and evening. (KCRG)

The next several days look quiet and partly cloudy. Highs will climb slowly through the week, topping out in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

Our next shot at rain returns late Thursday, lasting into the upcoming weekend with temperatures rising to around 80.

We'll warm slightly each day this week. (KCRG)

