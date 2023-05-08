Univ. of Iowa, Iowa State athletes under investigation for online sports wagering violations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple investigations are underway regarding active student-athletes in the state.

According to ABC News, The Iowa Gaming Commission confirmed that it is investigating Iowa athletics just days after the university stated that it withheld athletes from competition due to a potential NCAA violation. Iowa released a statement last Friday saying it had “withheld some student-athletes from competition” due to “a potential NCAA violation.”

“There is an ongoing investigation into these matters and we are unable to comment further at this time,” the Iowa Gaming Commission said in a statement. “The Commission takes the integrity of gaming in the state seriously and is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide any additional information when able.”

Iowa State Athletics also released the following statement regarding some of its student-athletes:

“Iowa State University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is aware of online sports wagering allegations involving approximately 15 of our active student-athletes from the sports of football, wrestling, and track & field in violation of NCAA rules. The university has notified the NCAA and will take the appropriate actions to resolve these issues.”

