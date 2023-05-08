Two organizations show support for new sports complex in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Hockey Club has grown over the last five years.

“In 2017-2018, we only had 72 players in our club. Last year, we had 246 players in our club year round. We also had overall 722 participants from all over the Midwest come out and do all of our programs,” RoughRiders Hockey Club Director Dustin Timm explained.

Timm said this season marked the first time they fielded an all-girls team. They’re projecting they will have the numbers for three next season, but ice time is hard to come by.

“It’s busy here,” Timm said. “Right now, our varsity practices from 9-10:15 P.M. Now, we’re even looking at adding Saturday mornings at 7 or 8 A.M.”

Timm supports the idea of the City of Cedar Rapids looking into adding a new sports complex. He hopes it would include a third sheet for all of their on-ice activities and more.

“Something that caters to all athletes, not just hockey. Basketball, baseball, football, soccer - something that includes all ages as well,” he said.

Mitch Bloomquist, who is a board member with the Junior Cougars’ baseball organization, also supports a the idea of adding a new sports facility to the area.

“It would be great to have a place in Cedar Rapids where we could host a big tournament and have everybody in town,” he said.

Bloomquist helps coach a 9U and 12U team and says they often travel outside of the city to play.

“We play all over the place and a lot of times we play at TBK in Bettendorf. Des Moines has big parks all around that we play in, Coralville has parks we play in, but very rarely do we see a tournament where all age ranges are playing in Cedar Rapids,” Bloomquist said.

One of the players’ favorite facilities is the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf which features outdoor and indoor sports fields.

Both organizations believe that growth and retention are important for their future. They say having more facilities to play at in Cedar Rapids would make a real difference in supporting local area teams.

“One of the reasons we travel to different places like Des Moines and Bettendorf is just so we can see new teams,” Bloomquist said. “I think a facility like that would bring more teams for us to play.”

Right now, everyone is is vying for the one resource that we don’t have enough of, ice. A third sheet will allow all our programming here in the building to grow,” Timm added.

The survey, which is located on the City of Cedar Rapids website, is open until June 6.

