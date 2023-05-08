Trial delayed again for Waterloo man facing murder charge in fatal house fire

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who was found guilty of arson, has had his murder trial delayed again.

John Spooner was charged with first degree murder after he was found in the area of a house fire that resulted in the death of a man.

The fire happened on August 19, 2022, in the 300 block of E. 2nd Street.

Witnesses in the area told police they saw Spooner with a large lighter. Police said a video showed him in possession of a gas can just before the fire started, and it shows him having discarded the gas can once smoke started coming from the home.

The owner of the home, Tony Grider, was found dead in his bedroom with second degree burns over his body.

A jury found Spooner guilty of Arson in the First Degree in November.

A jury trial for the First Degree Murder charge had been scheduled for May 9.

Court documents say the trial has been delayed to July 11 due to “ongoing discovery.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.