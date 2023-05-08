Show You Care
Rain moves out, generally pleasant weather ahead

We're generally headed for quieter weather over the next several days, with warm temperatures sticking around.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect conditions to turn quieter for a few days this week, with comfortable temperatures for the most part.

Areas of rain could hang on as late as 7 or 8 o’clock this morning, but a lot of dry time is expected to follow as skies will turn partly cloudy through the day. There is still a lingering chance of an isolated storm this afternoon or evening, thanks to some of the heating of the day. This activity is not expected to be severe, and will likely diminish after sunset. Highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s, with lows tonight falling to around 50 tonight.

Dry and pleasant weather should hang around through Thursday with highs in the 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s.

Occasional shower and storm chances return Thursday night into the weekend, though there will be dry time involved during that period. Temperatures warm closer to 80 before slipping, slightly, toward the mid 70s by the start of the following week.

