Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver

Four teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving an alleged drunken driver on Saturday night, according to authorities.
By WAFB Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana say four teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving an alleged drunken driver on Saturday, WAFB reports.

Officials with the Central Community School System said all four teens are enrolled at Central High School. A family member of one of the teens said they were headed to prom when the crash happened.

Rylee Vickry (right) is shown with her boyfriend. She was injured in Saturday's crash.
Rylee Vickry (right) is shown with her boyfriend. She was injured in Saturday's crash.(Source: Family)

Rylee Vickry, one of the teens injured in the crash, had surgery to repair a broken femur bone, which went well, but a family member said “she has a long road ahead.”

According to an arrest report, Erick Melendez, 33, is charged with DWI second offense, reckless operation and driving without a driver’s license.

Louisiana State Police handled the arrest.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue.

A crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Louisiana on Saturday.
A crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Louisiana on Saturday.(Source: Family)

Authorities said the four teens were in a silver Toyota 4Runner that was headed north. The Toyota had just passed Hamilton Avenue when a silver Ford Explorer driven by Melendez collided head-on with it.

Deputies said the Ford was originally headed south but crossed over a median and entered the northbound lane of traffic in front of the Toyota.

The Toyota flipped at least once as a result of the crash, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said. The “jaws of life” were used to get the teens out of the Toyota, emergency officials said.

The four teens in the Toyota were taken to medical facilities, deputies said. They added that three of the teens had very minor injuries, while the fourth teen was flown by helicopter for a “possibly serious” injury that is not considered life-threatening.

The people in one of the vehicles had to be extracted on Saturday.
The people in one of the vehicles had to be extracted on Saturday.(Source: Family)

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and storms, some severe, are likely Sunday evening and night.
Severe weather threat increases Sunday evening into Sunday night
Ambulance
Woman struck by lightning in southwest Cedar Rapids
Another round of strong to severe storms on Sunday
Another round of strong to severe storms on Sunday
Storm damage in West Liberty, iowa, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (CITY OF WEST LIBERTY)
Power restored for most after damaging storms Sunday
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Severe weather risk returns on Sunday

Latest News

Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
Police to arrest SUV driver after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
Migrants who recently crossed the border between the U.S. and Mexico are seen in Brownsville,...
‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end
A baseball tournament today is less about hits and runs, and more about mental health for...
Local Strike Out the Stigma baseball tournament sparks conversations about mental health
A company in Cedar Rapids will help you earn your commercial driver's license, while opening...
King’s Material offers earn and learn CDL program to recruit drivers
Title 42, a border control policy, is set to expire on Thursday, and lawmakers are expressing...
Title 42 to expire on Thursday