Old MacDonald’s Farm in Cedar Rapids opens Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Old MacDonald’s Farm in Bever Park in Cedar Rapids is kicking off its season Monday with a new Chalk the Farm event.
Families will be able to decorate the sidewalks with chalk, and meet baby animals, including calves, chickens, pygmy goats, lambs, rabbits, ducklings, and piglets.
Admission is free. The Chalk the Farm event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but the farm will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 1.
Animals will only be out during warm weather.
Old MacDonald’s Farm hosts events and programs throughout the year, including:
- Story Time with Animals
- Field Day
- Movie Nights
- County Fair
- Linn County Master Gardener Mini Camps
- Animals on the Farm
- Barnyard Pals
- Be a Bee
- Birds-Nurturing Nature
- Build a Birdhouse
- Creek Study and You
- Farmer for a Day
- Fuzzy, Furry, Slimy, Scaly
- Goat Yoga
- Little Farmers: Exploring Agriculture
- Make a Wind Chime
