Old MacDonald’s Farm in Cedar Rapids opens Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Old MacDonald’s Farm in Bever Park in Cedar Rapids is kicking off its season Monday with a new Chalk the Farm event.

Families will be able to decorate the sidewalks with chalk, and meet baby animals, including calves, chickens, pygmy goats, lambs, rabbits, ducklings, and piglets.

Admission is free. The Chalk the Farm event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but the farm will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 1.

Animals will only be out during warm weather.

Old MacDonald’s Farm hosts events and programs throughout the year, including:

Story Time with Animals

Field Day

Movie Nights

County Fair

Linn County Master Gardener Mini Camps

Animals on the Farm

Barnyard Pals

Be a Bee

Birds-Nurturing Nature

Build a Birdhouse

Creek Study and You

Farmer for a Day

Fuzzy, Furry, Slimy, Scaly

Goat Yoga

Little Farmers: Exploring Agriculture

Make a Wind Chime

