Oelwein woman charged with arson after starting apartment fire

Lakesha S Hicks
Lakesha S Hicks
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:00 am, officials responded to a report of an apartment fire in the city of Westgate.

Officials say an occupant was awakened by a dog in the apartment to find the building filled with smoke. Occupants of the apartment extinguished the fire and later reported it to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Following an investigation, law enforcement arrested 39-year-old Lakesha Hicks, who allegedly lit a rug on fire.

Hicks was charged with Arson in the First Degree.

