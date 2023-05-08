Show You Care
Mild May week ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our active weather pattern moves away, giving us a very nice stretch of May weather. Any shower/storm activity that could develop remains isolated and is expected to diminish this evening. A clearing sky is expected to take over, with clear to partly cloudy skies ahead through the middle of the week.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Above-normal temperatures are expected to continue through the week and into the weekend. Also, just in time for Mother’s Day weekend, our weather turns active once again with highs near 80 and chances of showers and storms.

Highs for the next 5 days
Highs for the next 5 days(KCRG)

