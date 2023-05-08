Show You Care
Meteorologist Corey Thompson joins the morning newscast team

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG-TV9) – Corey Thompson will start waking up a bit earlier as he joins the most-watched morning newscast in Eastern Iowa on KCRG-TV9.

Corey joined the First Alert Storm Team at KCRG-TV9 in 2018, but he also interned with KCRG-TV9 while attending college and worked behind the scenes for a time as well. Corey is a native of Eastern Iowa, attending Iowa City City High School along with former KCRG-TV9 Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara.

Corey for his degree in meteorology from Valparaiso University in Indiana, where he took part in a storm chasing trip and learned from future Good Morning America Chief Meteorologist, Ginger Zee.

Corey joins the #1 rated morning newscast in Eastern Iowa along with fellow Eastern Iowa natives Jackie Kennon and Kristin Rogers. You can watch them weekday mornings from 4:30 am to 7:00 am.

