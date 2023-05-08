Local hairstylist provides free haircuts to people in need

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A haircut is part of basic hygiene. It makes people feel more confident and builds self-esteem, but it’s also something some people might take for granted.

Michelle Foster, owner of Beautifully Centric in Cedar Rapids, cutting hair is more than a job.

“I love when they say do whatever because that gives me free rein,” she said.

It’s a form of art that builds bonds with every snip.

“To me, a barber or cosmetologist is like free therapy,” said Foster.

A haircut is something most people don’t think twice about: you call, make an appointment, and instantly feel better, but for some, even a simple trim can be out of reach. That was why she started spending her free time helping people in need like Lacy Snead, who otherwise might not be able to afford to get a haircut.

“This will be very helpful for a lot of people,” said Snead.

Foster planned to go out once a month with her cousin and brother to cut hair for free at places where meals were offered to people struggling financially.

“I know how it feels not to have somebody help me or just somebody to talk to,” said Foster.

She helps in the best way she knows how, cutting hair, lending, an open ear, and caring for people going through a tough time.

“Makes me feel happy having confidence and just very glad,” said Snead.

As she continued to spread fresh haircuts across Eastern Iowa, to people in need, she hoped people see what she is doing for others and feel inspired.

“I feel like everybody should help somebody, even if it’s just smiling at somebody,” said Foster. “That smile can go a long way.”

