Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

King’s Material offers earn and learn CDL program to recruit drivers

A company in Cedar Rapids will help you earn your commercial drivers license, while opening the door for a career as a professional driver.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A company in Cedar Rapids will help you earn your commercial driver’s license, while opening the door for a career as a CDL driver. King’s Material Inc. is implementing an earn and learn program.

The concrete, masonry, and landscape business has been operating for more than 140 years. Right now, they’re looking for more drivers, but they aren’t easy to come by.

”There’s been quite a shortage it’s been no secret across the country and so this new program is quite exciting to us,” said Charlie Rhode, President of King’s Material Inc.

The company is implementing a CDL program where they will pay people to earn their commercial driver’s license, while employing them along the way.

“Currently we have seven in the program for the company and I would say at this point we would probably take another seven to 10,” said Rhode.

Drivers at King’s Material could be pouring concrete, delivering concrete blocks, or transporting. And they can look forward to having a work-life balance.

“One of the things that our people have always liked is that they’re home every night,” Rhode said.

The company will be looking to hire those who complete the program successfully, and it only takes six days to earn the CDL.

“There’s a great feeling of accomplishment when you several months later when you drive by a brand-new building and say by golly I poured the foundation of that,” Rhode explained.

It’s a short program that could open the door for a long and rewarding career.

People looking to apply can do so here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and storms, some severe, are likely Sunday evening and night.
Severe weather threat increases Sunday evening into Sunday night
Ambulance
Woman struck by lightning in southwest Cedar Rapids
Another round of strong to severe storms on Sunday
Another round of strong to severe storms on Sunday
Storm damage in West Liberty, iowa, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (CITY OF WEST LIBERTY)
Power restored for most after damaging storms Sunday
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Severe weather risk returns on Sunday

Latest News

A company in Cedar Rapids will help you earn your commercial driver's license, while opening...
King’s Material offers earn and learn CDL program to recruit drivers
Developers broke ground on the town’s first Dollar General on Wednesday. It’s part of big plans...
Small town in Butler County makes big plans for future
Hansen runs marketing for Hansen’s Dairy in Hudson. She says the farm has been in the family...
Dairy and beef farmers adapt to changing demand
Cedar Rapids-based Craft’d Coffee is set to open a second location.
Locally-owned Craft’d Coffee to open new location in Cedar Rapids