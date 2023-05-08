King’s Material offers earn and learn CDL program to recruit drivers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A company in Cedar Rapids will help you earn your commercial driver’s license, while opening the door for a career as a CDL driver. King’s Material Inc. is implementing an earn and learn program.

The concrete, masonry, and landscape business has been operating for more than 140 years. Right now, they’re looking for more drivers, but they aren’t easy to come by.

”There’s been quite a shortage it’s been no secret across the country and so this new program is quite exciting to us,” said Charlie Rhode, President of King’s Material Inc.

The company is implementing a CDL program where they will pay people to earn their commercial driver’s license, while employing them along the way.

“Currently we have seven in the program for the company and I would say at this point we would probably take another seven to 10,” said Rhode.

Drivers at King’s Material could be pouring concrete, delivering concrete blocks, or transporting. And they can look forward to having a work-life balance.

“One of the things that our people have always liked is that they’re home every night,” Rhode said.

The company will be looking to hire those who complete the program successfully, and it only takes six days to earn the CDL.

“There’s a great feeling of accomplishment when you several months later when you drive by a brand-new building and say by golly I poured the foundation of that,” Rhode explained.

It’s a short program that could open the door for a long and rewarding career.

