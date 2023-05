CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 morning news anchor Kristin Rogers, her husband and son welcomed a baby girl to the family on Friday afternoon.

Baby Kinsley is 9 lbs. 1 ounce, and 20 1/4 inches long

Both Kristin and the baby are doing great!

Kristin will be on maternity leave for the next several weeks. She’ll be back in July.

