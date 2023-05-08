Iowa City Transit announces summer schedule changes, improvements

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting May 15th, 2023, Iowa City Transit will shift the standard summer transit schedule to coincide with service improvements that hope to provide faster, more frequent, more frequent, and more reliable service to the area.

The changes will include earlier start times on eight routes as well as faster and more frequent bus service on others.

Impacted routes include:

Officials say the Towncrest and Court Street routes will see more frequent service as stops will occur every 20 minutes during weekdays instead of the previous 30 minutes. They also say evenings and Saturdays will see stops every 40 minutes instead of every hour.

