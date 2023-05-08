Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City Transit announces summer schedule changes, improvements

Starting May 15th, 2023, Iowa City Transit will shift the standard summer transit schedule to...
Starting May 15th, 2023, Iowa City Transit will shift the standard summer transit schedule to coincide with service improvements that hope to provide faster, more frequent, more frequent, and more reliable service to the area.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting May 15th, 2023, Iowa City Transit will shift the standard summer transit schedule to coincide with service improvements that hope to provide faster, more frequent, more frequent, and more reliable service to the area.

The changes will include earlier start times on eight routes as well as faster and more frequent bus service on others.

Impacted routes include:

Officials say the Towncrest and Court Street routes will see more frequent service as stops will occur every 20 minutes during weekdays instead of the previous 30 minutes. They also say evenings and Saturdays will see stops every 40 minutes instead of every hour.

For more information on all of the changes, click the link here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and storms, some severe, are likely Sunday evening and night.
Severe weather threat increases Sunday evening into Sunday night
Ambulance
Woman struck by lightning in southwest Cedar Rapids
Storm damage in West Liberty, iowa, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (CITY OF WEST LIBERTY)
Power restored for most after damaging storms Sunday
Another round of strong to severe storms on Sunday
Another round of strong to severe storms on Sunday
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Severe weather risk returns on Sunday

Latest News

Police are now naming 47-year-old Tartorius Allen as the individual killed in the incident.
Cedar Rapids Police name victim in fatal motorcycle accident
Woman struck by lightning in Cedar Rapids
Woman struck by lightning in Cedar Rapids
Jessica Katz, left, and Claudette Loera, right.
2 women pleading guilty to Sioux City Scheels explosion, theft
Rock bands Gin Blossoms & Sugar Ray are bringing the 90’s back to Cedar Rapids later this year.
Gin Blossoms & Sugar Ray coming to Cedar Rapids in September