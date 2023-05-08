Iowa City man charged with assault after allegedly punching someone leading prayer at Mosque

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man has been arrested and charged with assault after punching someone at a mosque last week.

In a criminal complaint, police said 27-year-old Chopin Bilal walked up behind the victim and punched them on the right side of the face. The victim was kneeling, leading a prayer at the time.

It happened at the Iowa City Mosque, located at 1812 W Benton Street, at about 1:35 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said the assault was caught on camera. The victim had redness, pain and a small cut on the right side of his face.

