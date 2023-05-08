Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City man charged with assault after allegedly punching someone leading prayer at Mosque

(WRDW/WAGT)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man has been arrested and charged with assault after punching someone at a mosque last week.

In a criminal complaint, police said 27-year-old Chopin Bilal walked up behind the victim and punched them on the right side of the face. The victim was kneeling, leading a prayer at the time.

It happened at the Iowa City Mosque, located at 1812 W Benton Street, at about 1:35 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said the assault was caught on camera. The victim had redness, pain and a small cut on the right side of his face.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and storms, some severe, are likely Sunday evening and night.
Severe weather threat increases Sunday evening into Sunday night
Ambulance
Woman struck by lightning in southwest Cedar Rapids
Storm damage in West Liberty, iowa, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (CITY OF WEST LIBERTY)
Power restored for most after damaging storms Sunday
Another round of strong to severe storms on Sunday
Another round of strong to severe storms on Sunday
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Severe weather risk returns on Sunday

Latest News

Waterloo police identify child killed in dog attack
A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in prostitution in Fort Atkinson earlier this...
Fort Atkinson man arrested, charged with prositution
Blue Buffalo.
General Mills to close Independence Blue Buffalo manufacturing plant
An Iowan is helping educate businesses and organizations on how to better include members of...
Iowa business works to inspire inclusion of deaf community