Hit animated kids show ‘Bluey’ to bring stage show to Cedar Rapids in September

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” is coming to the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids later this year.

The Emmy Award-winning animated TV show is bringing two opportunities to catch its live performances, one on September 26 and one on September 27.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at CREVENTSLIVE.com or in person at the Paramount Theatre box office.

The stop in Cedar Rapids is part of the show’s first live theater show in the U.S.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” Director Rosemary Myers, of Windmill Theatre Co., said in a press release. “We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”

It’s based on a new original story by series creator Joe Brumm. It’ll also have new music by series composer Joff Bush.

“Bluey” launched in Australia in 2018, and has since become a global hit, airing in more than 60 countries.

The show has aired in the U.S. on Disney Junior since March 2021, where it has become the #1 most watched TV series with kids ages two through six.

