Grant County Coroner determines cause of death for man who went missing in December

The Grant county Sheriff's Office said Ronald Henry's body was found in a ravine in the woods in Ellenboro Township on March 6.
The Grant county Sheriff’s Office said Ronald Henry’s body was found in a ravine in the woods in Ellenboro Township on March 6.(Grant County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PLATTEVILLE, Wisconsin (KCRG) - The Grant County Coroner’s Office has released its autopsy report after a 34-year-old man, who went missing in December, was found dead.

The Grant county Sheriff’s Office said Ronald Henry’s body was found in a ravine in the woods in Ellenboro Township on March 6.

That location is about a mile south of the home where he was last seen, and just outside the range of the search that was conducted after he was reported missing.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said a 14-year-old boy found the body in the ravine while he was walking in the woods looking for deer antlers.

The coroner’s office determined Ronald Henry’s death was accidental and was due to hypothermia from prolonged exposure to cold temperatures, with methamphetamine use as a contributing factor.

The sheriff’s office is expected to meet with the Grant county District Attorney’s Office to review the investigation.

