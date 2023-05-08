Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for five counties

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a disaster emergency proclamation on Monday, opening up a dozen counties to disaster relief aid.

Reynolds cited 5 counties that received damage from yesterday’s storms, including Benton, Iowa, Jasper, Muscatine, and Poweshiek counties. It opens up certain state resources for disaster recovery, as well as relief grants of up to $5,000 for households earning up to 200% of the poverty level.

More information on applying for disaster relief grants can be found on the state’s website. Victims of the storms have 45 days to apply.

