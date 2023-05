CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rock bands Gin Blossoms & Sugar Ray are bringing the 90’s back to Cedar Rapids later this year.

They’ll be performing at the McGrath Amphitheatre with special guests, Tonic & Fastball on September 1.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.