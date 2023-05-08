General Mills to close Independence Blue Buffalo manufacturing plant

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Blue Buffalo pet food manufacturing plant in Independence will close by the end of this year.

General Mills, which bought the plant from Tyson Foods about two years ago, announced the decision in a press release on Monday.

“While never an easy decision to close a manufacturing plant, these changes are in direct support of our Pet supply chain strategy, which supports the long-term growth of our business,” company leaders said. “We recognize that this announcement is difficult news for the Independence Buffs. Throughout this transition, we will focus on care and concern for our employees, as well as a smooth and seamless transition for the business and our partners.”

The company did not say how many people are currently employed at the plant, but the plant employs about 250 people when fully staffed. In October last year, the plant told TV9 it was making a push to hire about 30 people.

