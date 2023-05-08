Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

General Mills to close Independence Blue Buffalo manufacturing plant

Blue Buffalo.
Blue Buffalo.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Blue Buffalo pet food manufacturing plant in Independence will close by the end of this year.

General Mills, which bought the plant from Tyson Foods about two years ago, announced the decision in a press release on Monday.

“While never an easy decision to close a manufacturing plant, these changes are in direct support of our Pet supply chain strategy, which supports the long-term growth of our business,” company leaders said. “We recognize that this announcement is difficult news for the Independence Buffs. Throughout this transition, we will focus on care and concern for our employees, as well as a smooth and seamless transition for the business and our partners.”

The company did not say how many people are currently employed at the plant, but the plant employs about 250 people when fully staffed. In October last year, the plant told TV9 it was making a push to hire about 30 people.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and storms, some severe, are likely Sunday evening and night.
Severe weather threat increases Sunday evening into Sunday night
Ambulance
Woman struck by lightning in southwest Cedar Rapids
Storm damage in West Liberty, iowa, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (CITY OF WEST LIBERTY)
Power restored for most after damaging storms Sunday
Another round of strong to severe storms on Sunday
Another round of strong to severe storms on Sunday
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Severe weather risk returns on Sunday

Latest News

A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in prostitution in Fort Atkinson earlier this...
Fort Atkinson man arrested, charged with prositution
“Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” is coming to the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids later this...
Hit animated kids show ‘Bluey’ to bring stage show to Cedar Rapids in September
John Spooner
Trial delayed again for Waterloo man facing murder charge in fatal house fire
The Grant county Sheriff’s Office said Ronald Henry’s body was found in a ravine in the woods...
Grant County Coroner determines cause of death for man who went missing in December