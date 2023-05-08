Fort Atkinson man arrested, charged with prositution

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in prostitution in Fort Atkinson earlier this year.

In a news release, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Bradley Kamaus turned himself in early Saturday morning. He had a warrant out for his arrest for three counts of prostitution.

In January of this year, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sting operation that resulted in the arrests of 52-year-old Trent Fitzpatrick, 29-year-old Nicole Burgos and 38-year-old Ashley Rochford.

Court documents said Fitzpatrick received cash for driving the two women to a home in Fort Atkinson.

Investigators found several months’ worth of digital messages with information about sex acts done for financial gain.

Fitzpatrick was charged with one count of Pimping. Burgos and Rochford were charged with two counts of Prostitution.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say whether it expects additional arrests to be made in this case.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.