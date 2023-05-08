Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Even Brauns transfers to Iowa

Belmont center Even Brauns, center, shoots over Murray State forward KJ Williams, left, and...
Belmont center Even Brauns, center, shoots over Murray State forward KJ Williams, left, and forward DJ Burns (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Murray, Ky., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, the Unversity of Iowa announced that Belmont transfer and Iowa City native Even Braun has signed with the men’s basketball team.

Brauns played 91 games as a center in three seasons at Belmont. He averaged 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 blocks his junior year.

“We are excited to have Even back home,” Iowa Head Coach Fran McCaffery said. “He was a terrific player at West High School and had an excellent career at Belmont. Even will be a great fit for our program.”

Braun played at Iowa City West High School with Patrick McCaffery. He was named to the Des Moines Register All-Iowa and Cedar Rapids Gazette All-Area teams in 2020.

“Getting the opportunity to come home and play for the Hawkeyes is one of the proudest moments of my life,” said Brauns. “I am thrilled to return home and play in Carver-Hawkeye Arena in front of the best fans in college basketball. I am excited to play with my new teammates because there is a lot of opportunity for new faces to emerge in larger roles this year. I am thankful for this opportunity and eager to give all that I have to the University of Iowa.”

Due to the COVID bonus year, Brauns will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and storms, some severe, are likely Sunday evening and night.
Severe weather threat increases Sunday evening into Sunday night
Ambulance
Woman struck by lightning in southwest Cedar Rapids
Storm damage in West Liberty, iowa, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (CITY OF WEST LIBERTY)
Power restored for most after damaging storms Sunday
Another round of strong to severe storms on Sunday
Another round of strong to severe storms on Sunday
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Severe weather risk returns on Sunday

Latest News

Two organizations show support for new sports complex in Cedar Rapids
Two organizations show support for new sports complex in Cedar Rapids
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, May 7, 2023
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, May 7, 2023
Amid record-breaking season, Panthers put an emphasis on mental preparation
Amid record-breaking season, Panthers put an emphasis on mental preparation
“It took a while to process what had just happened. I work so hard to get the position I was...
Linn-Mar tennis player serves underhanded to save season after injury