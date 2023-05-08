Even Brauns transfers to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, the Unversity of Iowa announced that Belmont transfer and Iowa City native Even Braun has signed with the men’s basketball team.

Brauns played 91 games as a center in three seasons at Belmont. He averaged 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 blocks his junior year.

“We are excited to have Even back home,” Iowa Head Coach Fran McCaffery said. “He was a terrific player at West High School and had an excellent career at Belmont. Even will be a great fit for our program.”

Braun played at Iowa City West High School with Patrick McCaffery. He was named to the Des Moines Register All-Iowa and Cedar Rapids Gazette All-Area teams in 2020.

“Getting the opportunity to come home and play for the Hawkeyes is one of the proudest moments of my life,” said Brauns. “I am thrilled to return home and play in Carver-Hawkeye Arena in front of the best fans in college basketball. I am excited to play with my new teammates because there is a lot of opportunity for new faces to emerge in larger roles this year. I am thankful for this opportunity and eager to give all that I have to the University of Iowa.”

Due to the COVID bonus year, Brauns will have two years of eligibility remaining.

