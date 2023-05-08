Cornell College grad to walk during commencement 80 years after missing his own ceremony

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - 101-year-old Fred Taylor finished all his classes at Cornell and got his diploma right before having to leave Iowa and serve in World War II. The one thing he missed out on during his college experience was walking during the 1943 graduation ceremony.

“That really felt like an ‘incomplete’ when I had to leave Cornell College in February of my senior year,” said Taylor.

Up until recently, he hadn’t given much thought to the idea of going to this year’s ceremony; until his own daughter reached out to the school to see if there was any chance of making it possible.

“He had not been able to process/participate in commencement because of his service. She asked very gently and not presumptuously, could he come back and could he participate,” Cornell College President, Jonathan Brand told TV-9.

This year, the school is making it happen. They plan to welcome him and honor his time at the school as well as his service in the war.

“He’s an emblem of what we try to accomplish and what we hope to see in all of our students and graduates. He has, for his entire life, really been focused on supporting and helping others,” said Brand.

When Taylor found out about his trip he was surprised and excited.

The trip to campus will be a sentimental one. But so will his walk across the stage...80 years later

“Of course that’s where I met the love of my life, Peggy Newberg,” said Taylor. “The ceremony itself will just be a feeling of completing my education.”

Graduation on Cornell College’s campus takes place May 14, 2023, at 10 a.m.

