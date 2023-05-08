Cedar Rapids Police name victim in fatal motorcycle accident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have released the name of the victim of the deadly motorcycle crash that occurred last Friday.

On May 5th, 2023, at approximately 3:00 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to the 200 block of B Ave NE for a report of a single-vehicle accident.

Officers arrived to find that a motorcycle rider had lost control and slid into a nearby wall. Responders immediately transported the rider to a nearby hospital for treatment of significant injuries. Shortly after their arrival, the rider was pronounced dead.

Police are now naming 47-year-old Tartorius Allen as the individual killed in the incident.

No other information is available at this time.

