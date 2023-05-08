Amana Elementary School building damaged in severe weather, clean-up underway

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People across Amana were cleaning up storm damage after another round of severe weather went through Iowa on Sunday.

The damage mostly included tree branches and fences knocked down along with limited structural damage to various buildings around town. One of the buildings damaged included Amana Elementary School, which had its roof partially torn, but the school still opened as scheduled.

In an email, Laurie Haman, the communications director for the Clear Creek-Amana Community School District, said the area with the damaged roof is over the community pool. She also said nobody can use the entrance where the roof is damaged and an insurance agent was on district property today.

Haman said the district is working with its insurance company to determine the cost of the damage. She said the district does plan on repairing the roof, but it needs to understand the extent of the damage.

“Repairs are in the plans but further assessments will need to be made in order to know the full extent of the project,” Haman said. “We are currently working on cleanup and temporary repairs to allow time for the assessments to be completed.”

Hannah Vajgert, who was cleaning up tree debris on the sidewalk of her grandmother’s business called Abbi’s Cottage Bed and Breakfast, said the damage she saw ranged from broken sideboards to a cracked flower pot. She said she was thankful to help clean up since her grandma was helping her with housing after she lost her job.

“It’s really rewarding waking up every day that I can do something positive for her rather than people who don’t appreciate it,” she said

Stacey Colledge, who is the executive director for a nonprofit called the Amana Colonies Visitors and Convention Bureau, said they’ve seen similar damage compared to the debris around Abbi’s Cottage Bed and Breakfast. She said the storm happened near the end of the town’s Maifest festival and businesses helped shelter while the storm occurred.

“Our visitors are their lifeblood so they want to take good care of their people who come and see us,” Colledge said. “So they’re more than happy.”

She said the town has already worked with businesses on a plan if severe weather comes during RAGBRAI this summer. But, they do plan to update phone numbers among other details on emergency plans.

