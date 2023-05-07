Woman struck by lightning in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said that a woman was struck by lightning as severe storms moved into Linn County Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the parking lot of the Target store, located at 3400 Edgewood Road Southwest, at about 4:30 p.m. Witnesses said the woman had been struck by lightning and was conscious as first responders arrived.

No other information has been released.

