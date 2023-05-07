Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Woman struck by lightning in southwest Cedar Rapids

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said that a woman was struck by lightning as severe storms moved into Linn County Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the parking lot of the Target store, located at 3400 Edgewood Road Southwest, at about 4:30 p.m. Witnesses said the woman had been struck by lightning and was conscious as first responders arrived.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Severe weather risk returns on Sunday
The incident is under investigation. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending...
One killed in motorcycle accident in Cedar Rapids
Ali Younes, 19.
Local, federal authorities seek man who cut off ankle monitor
Three people stabbed in Iowa City Saturday morning
Three people stabbed in Iowa City Saturday morning
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday

Latest News

Satellite images show tankers Iran seized off Bandar Abbas
Satellite images show tankers Iran seized off Bandar Abbas
Across town from show dogs, a labor to save suffering ones
Across town from show dogs, a labor to save suffering ones
To improve kids' mental health, some schools start later
To improve kids’ mental health, some schools start later
150 years later, Dixon bridge tragedy among nation's worst
150 years later, Dixon bridge tragedy among nation’s worst