Severe weather threat increases Sunday evening into Sunday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of thunderstorms are likely Sunday evening and night, with some turning severe.

Current severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

An afternoon of sunshine has pushed temperatures into the upper 70s to mid 80s for most of the area, with dew points along and south of a warm front into the 60s. This has built up a substantial amount of energy (also known as instability) for storms to utilize if they develop. Winds in the atmosphere also show the necessary amount of shear, or change in direction and speed with height, for storms to organize and produce severe weather.

A cluster of storms in central Iowa as of mid-afternoon on Sunday will continue moving to the east, potentially producing hail as it does. Additional storm development is expected between about 4:00 and 7:00 p.m., with the most likely location for this to take place between Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 20. Large hail, some of which may be very large, damaging winds, and a tornado or two will be possible with these initial storms.

Additional storm development is possible to our west in Nebraska and western Iowa, with storms potentially organizing into a line of storms that will move to the east later this evening and overnight. These storms will carry a somewhat higher capability of producing damaging winds, though other severe threats with them cannot be totally ruled out.

With repeated storm activity in a given location, some localized flash flooding may develop at times. With the generally dry conditions we’ve experienced lately, we can take some rain, but too much is always too much.

What you should do

Familiarize yourself with your severe weather plan once again; know what to do when a warning is issued for your area. In most cases, the best bet is to seek shelter on the lowest floor of your home, away from windows and exterior walls. If you have a basement, that would be an ideal location. If you do not, then an interior room with as many walls between you and the outside as you can is suggested.

In case of a tornado warning, cover your head and neck with pillows or a blanket. Use a bike helmet if you have one, and don’t forget to wear shoes in case you need to step over damage or debris. Finding shelter under a sturdy structure, like a workbench or desk, is also recommended.

In a mobile home, you need to leave it and seek shelter in designated shelter areas in your development. A mobile home offers nearly no protection from a tornado; it offers significantly reduced protection in the case of strong, damaging winds.

After tonight

Shower and storm chances dwindle by morning with several days of quieter, and drier weather expected through Thursday. Temperatures shouldn’t see a huge decline, however, with highs remaining in the upper 70s. A renewed chance for some periods of showers and storms returns by later in the week into the weekend, as highs inch slightly warmer.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.