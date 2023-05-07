Satellite images show tankers Iran seized off Bandar Abbas

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two oil tankers recently seized by Iran are anchored off the coast of one of its key port cities on the strategic Strait of Hormuz. That’s according to satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press on Sunday. The images from Planet Labs PBC showed the Advantage Sweet and the Niovi anchored just south of Bandar Abbas near a naval base in the port city in Iran’s Hormozgan province on Saturday.

Their capture represents just the latest ship seizure conducted by Iran amid tensions with the West over its rapidly advancing nuclear program, though it appears the two ships may have been taken for different reasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.