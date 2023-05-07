Show You Care
Salvation Army in Waterloo looking for volunteer truck drivers to help feed community

Workers with the Salvation Army in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area say they need help getting food to people.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Salvation Army of Waterloo-Cedar Falls needs help getting food to people in need.

The issue is there aren’t enough truck drivers. They specifically need drivers Tuesday and Thursday mornings to pick up food from donors. With so few truck drivers they’re falling behind on pick-ups.

Last week the Salvation Army pantry fed about 100 people.

Katie Harn Community Relations Director Said

“Our services are hugely growing in the community. We see the need rise daily,” Katie Harn, community relations director for the organization, said. “Our needs are there, or the need is there, in the community and we just hope that we can get some volunteers in to help us fulfill those requests.”

Anyone interested in helping out needs to have a valid driver’s license, complete a volunteer application, and undergo a background check.

