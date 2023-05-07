Show You Care
Fire closes Cedar Falls Compost Site

The caller said the flames were 6-8 feet tall and on a large pile of debris.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 7 a.m. the Black Hawk County Dispatch Center got a 911 call which reported that a bicyclist who was riding the trails had found a large fire inside the locked compost facility located in the 300 block of East Main Street in Cedar Falls. The caller said the flames were 6-8 feet tall and on a large pile of debris.

Crews found an active fire on a large brush pile that was around half the size of a football field. More firefighters were called in to help shuttle water to the fire since there aren’t any fire hydrants in the area. Public Works staff were also called to help operate large machinery to move brush and compost. The City Staff is being helped by private contractors to pump water from a pond. Firefighters are also working to prevent the fire’s spread by dousing nearby brush piles.

According to Cedar Falls Fire Rescue, work to extinguish the fire will likely last the entire day and the compost site is closed until further notice.

