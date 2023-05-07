Show You Care
Dallas suburb mourns after 8 die in outlet mall shooting

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Another American community is mourning for lives lost to a mass shooting — this time at a Dallas-area outlet mall where a gunman stepped out of a sedan and opened fire on shoppers. Eight people were killed and seven wounded Saturday in suburban Allen before the assailant was killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby.

John Mark Caton is senior pastor at Cottonwood Creek Church, about two miles from the mall. He offered prayers during his weekly service for victims, first responders and the shoppers and employees who “walked out past things they never should have seen.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

